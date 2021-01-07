Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 7 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 47.277 manat or $27.81 (1.43 percent) and amounted to 3,260.2685 manat or $1,917.805 per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.3882 manat or $0.228 (0.84 percent) and amounted to 46.0617 manat ($27.09).
The price of platinum increased by 7.7945 manat or $4.585 (0.42 percent) and amounted to 1,102.185 manat ($1.097).
The price of palladium decreased by 14.858 manat or $8.74 (0.36 percent) and amounted to 4,150.601 manat ($2,441.53).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 136.748 manat or $80.44 (4.4 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 102.5355 manat or $60.315 (5.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 5.1712 manat or $3.04 (12.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 144.9675 manat or $85.275 (3.6 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 609.501 manat or $358.53 (23 percent), silver grew by 15.3823 manat or $9.048 (50.1 percent), palladium rose by 710.2685 manat or $417.805 (20.6 percent) and platinum increased by 227.8595 manat or $134.03 (13.8 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Jan. 7, 2021
|
3,260.2685
|
46.0617
|
1,873.7145
|
4,150.601
|
Jan. 6, 2021
|
3,307.5455
|
46.4499
|
1,865.92
|
4,165.459
|
Dec. 7, 2020
|
3,123.5205
|
40.8905
|
1,771.179
|
4,005.6335
|
Jan. 7, 2020
|
2,650.7675
|
30.6794
|
1,645.855
|
3,440.3325
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
-47.277
|
-0.3882
|
7.7945
|
-14.858
|
in %
|
-1.43
|
-0.84
|
0.42
|
-0.36
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
136.748
|
5.1712
|
102.5355
|
144.9675
|
in %
|
4.4
|
12.6
|
5.8
|
3.6
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
609.501
|
15.3823
|
227.8595
|
710.2685
|
in %
|
23
|
50.1
|
13.8
|
20.6
----
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni