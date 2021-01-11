Iranian currency rates for January 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to January 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,132 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 11 Iranian rial on January 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,722 56,987 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,267 47,436 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,077 5,096 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,936 4,990 1 Danish krone DKK 6,876 6,902 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,318 138,287 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,192 26,223 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,318 40,413 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,414 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,937 33,080 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,212 30,379 1 South African rand ZAR 2,728 2,746 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,687 5,701 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 569 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,876 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,363 32,583 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,550 31,686 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,511 49,517 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,234 2,233 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,586 35,610 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,385 31,384 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,477 6,487 100 Thai baths THB 139,318 139,584 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,391 10,415 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,255 38,423 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,132 51,339 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,019 9,971 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,690 12,727 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,973 2,981 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,378 16,406 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,336 87,381 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 296,937 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,766 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,604 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,235 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials.