Iranian currency rates for January 11

Finance 11 January 2021 10:48 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to January 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,132 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 11

Iranian rial on January 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,722

56,987

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,267

47,436

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,077

5,096

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,936

4,990

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,876

6,902

1 Indian rupee

INR

573

573

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,318

138,287

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,192

26,223

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,318

40,413

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,417

5,414

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,937

33,080

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,212

30,379

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,728

2,746

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,687

5,701

1 Russian ruble

RUB

564

569

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,876

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,363

32,583

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,550

31,686

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,511

49,517

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,234

2,233

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,586

35,610

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,385

31,384

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,477

6,487

100 Thai baths

THB

139,318

139,584

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,391

10,415

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,255

38,423

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

51,132

51,339

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,019

9,971

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,690

12,727

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,973

2,981

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,378

16,406

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,336

87,381

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 296,937 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,766 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,604 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,235 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani IT company talks plans to enter international markets
Azerbaijani IT company talks plans to enter international markets
Chinese phone maker Oppo starts hiring for Istanbul facility
Chinese phone maker Oppo starts hiring for Istanbul facility
Main events of Azerbaijani ICT sector for first week of 2021
Main events of Azerbaijani ICT sector for first week of 2021
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran's Azar oil field to be officially launched Oil&Gas 11:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 11:54
Kazakhstan increases imports from South Korea despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:41
Azerbaijani IT company talks plans to enter international markets ICT 11:34
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs using new special software apps to promote goods Business 11:33
Iran's problems piling up due to being on FATF's blacklist Finance 11:32
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign cooperation program Business 11:29
Automobile plant to be built in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh FEZ Transport 11:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 11:24
Azerbaijan sees growth in volume of foreign investment in 2020 Finance 11:11
Azerbaijani currency rate for Jan. 11 Finance 11:03
Uzbekistan in talks with FAO over participation in World Food Summit 2021 Uzbekistan 11:03
Loan portfolio of trade, services sector up in Azerbaijan Finance 10:58
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 11 Uzbekistan 10:57
Latvian MFA talks trade relations with Uzbekistan amid COVID-19 Business 10:56
Iranian currency rates for January 11 Finance 10:48
Baku port may resume land trade operations between Europe and Asia Transport 10:46
Azerbaijan's state budget to receive revenues from several state-owned enterprises Finance 10:37
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 Transport 10:35
Most Azerbaijani regions to be financed via local revenues in 2021 Finance 10:28
Turkmenistan sells aviation, lighting kerosene to number of countries on exchange Business 10:28
Hungary interested in considering Azerbaijani gas supplies in its future energy mix Oil&Gas 10:24
India Acquires Sufficient Vaccines to Immunise Healthcare, Frontline Workers: Govt. Official Other News 10:24
Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to European energy security, says Hungary Oil&Gas 10:24
Good level of antibodies ‘found in Indian vaccines’ Other News 10:21
Iran approves development of Bandar Lengeh port Business 10:20
Hungary, Azerbaijan exploring future of co-op in transportation of LNG, CNG Oil&Gas 10:18
Tehran Stock Exchange's benchmark TEDPIX index gains 23,000 points Business 10:08
Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India on Jan 14 for Jt Commission meet Other News 10:07
Indonesia extends ban on foreign visitors for two more weeks Other News 09:57
Iran's CBI discloses number of exchanged checks Finance 09:50
Iran ready for industrial production of coronavirus vaccine - doctor Society 09:46
Budget revenues in Azerbaijan may rise due to revenues from state property rent Finance 09:43
Iran unveils data on production of chemical and petrochemical products Business 09:42
Manufacturing of several industrial products in Iran grows Business 09:33
Iran boosts mobile phone imports Business 09:24
Iran reveals number of licenses issued to launch new domestic enterprises Business 09:23
Azerbaijan reveals number of citizens involved in 2020 self-employment program Society 09:21
Ukraine’s share in Azerbaijan’s total export volume increases Business 09:19
Bank Melli Iran in Baku completes 2020 with profit Finance 09:18
Azerbaijan to prepare draft fuel and energy balance for next 4 years Economy 09:18
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange (Jan.2 through Jan. 7) Business 09:16
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to take measures to apply law on state budget for 2021 Economy 09:16
Number of licenses issued for establishment of enterprises in Iran increases Business 09:14
Iranian specialized exhibition to be held in Afghanistan Business 09:13
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy devices for production tree via tender Tenders 09:07
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally Finance 09:07
Turkmen Ministry of Finance and Economy opens tender for selection of suppliers Tenders 09:07
Chinese EV maker Nio may launch mass market vehicles under another marque Transport 08:43
Georgia considers Oxford-AstraZeneca, China-made COVID-19 vaccines Georgia 08:11
Daily COVID-19 case count at 746 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:10
Parliament ratifies gov't bill on Iran-Afghanistan railroads agreement Transport 08:07
Chinese phone maker Oppo starts hiring for Istanbul facility ICT 08:04
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported 372km away from Almaty Kyrgyzstan 07:56
New coronavirus strain first seen in Britain confirmed in Mexico Other News 07:38
Volume of cargo unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini announced Transport 07:01
Brazil registers over 8.1 mln cases, 203,100 deaths Other News 06:45
5.7-magnitude quake hits central Indonesia Other News 05:59
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 05:01
Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar from Monday Transport 04:46
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Albania Europe 04:08
Northern Ireland hospitals under pressure 'like never before' - health minister Europe 03:16
Saudi Crown Prince launches zero-carbon city in NEOM business zone Arab World 02:35
France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England Europe 01:47
Exports and imports via western ports of Iran's Hormozgan Province grow Business 00:52
Exit poll of Institute of Democracy suggests Nur Otan Party earns majority of votes in Kazakhstan parliamentary elections Kazakhstan 00:52
Cyprus enters three-week coronavirus lockdown Europe 00:45
UK records another 54,940 coronavirus cases, 563 deaths Europe 10 January 23:51
Turkmenistan prepares list of state property for privatization Business 10 January 23:06
Turkmen Sea and River Transportation opens tender for reconstruction of piers Tenders 10 January 23:05
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Business 10 January 23:04
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijan’s transport sector Transport 10 January 23:04
Turkey registers 9 138 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 10 January 23:01
Georgia among best places for remote working in 2021 Georgia 10 January 22:31
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister meets S Korean Dy FM Politics 10 January 22:09
Algerian President leaves for Germany for scheduled medical treatment for COVID-19 complications Other News 10 January 21:38
21 polling stations abroad complete work, voting is still going on in 27 - Kyrgyz MFA Kyrgyzstan 10 January 21:27
New coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil: Japan government Other News 10 January 20:57
Iran discloses number of restored mines Business 10 January 20:38
Spain paralysed by snowstorm, sends out vaccine, food convoys Europe 10 January 20:27
Voting at elections to Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan ends Kazakhstan 10 January 20:00
Belgium's COVID-19 death toll tops 20,000 Europe 10 January 19:48
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 11 Oil&Gas 10 January 19:19
Annual remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Finance 10 January 19:19
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10 January 19:18
Preliminary results of Kyrgyzstan’s presidential elections. Candidate Zhaparov wins with almost 80% Kyrgyzstan 10 January 19:05
80.89% of voters vote for presidential form of government in referendum Kyrgyzstan 10 January 18:55
Kyrgyzstan’s referendum on form of government recognized valid Kyrgyzstan 10 January 18:49
Main events of Azerbaijani ICT sector for first week of 2021 ICT 10 January 18:37
Turnout in parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan by 20:00 was 63,1% (UPDATE) Kazakhstan 10 January 18:20
Putin holds government meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement Russia 10 January 18:01
German parliament boosts security after U.S. Capitol riots Europe 10 January 17:29
Iran enlarges apple exports Business 10 January 16:58
Kazakhstan to announce preliminary results of election at press conference on Jan. 11 – Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO) Politics 10 January 16:54
UK has vaccinated around 2 million people, Health Secretary Hancock says Europe 10 January 16:46
Azerbaijan confirms 1,593 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 10 January 16:27
Georgia starting new stage of social assistance this year amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 10 January 16:03
Iran shares data on exports of steel Business 10 January 16:03
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 10 January 16:01
Kazakhstan, Japan trade turnover down amid COVID-19 restrictions Business 10 January 15:59
All news