Iranian currency rates for January 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to January 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,010 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 12 Iranian rial on January 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,802 56,722 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,126 47,267 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,053 5,077 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,920 4,936 1 Danish krone DKK 6,858 6,876 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,261 138,318 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,168 26,192 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,273 40,318 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,859 32,937 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,111 30,212 1 South African rand ZAR 2,699 2,728 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,611 5,687 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,864 2,876 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,341 32,363 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,555 31,550 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,492 49,511 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,221 2,234 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,593 35,586 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,455 31,385 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,491 6,477 100 Thai baths THB 139,214 139,318 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,341 10,391 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,166 38,255 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,010 51,132 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,995 10,019 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,717 12,690 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,960 2,973 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,224 16,378 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,367 87,336 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,997 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,420 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,949 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,847 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,960 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials.