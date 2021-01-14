Gold price down in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 14 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 32.725 manat or $19.25 (1.03 percent) and amounted to 3,129.139 manat or $1,840.67 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5908 manat or 34 cents (1.36 percent) and amounted to 42.8737 manat ($25.21).

The price of platinum increased by 41.3015 manat or $24.29 (2.25 percent) and amounted to 1,876.936 manat ($1,104.08).

The price of palladium increased by 19.057 manat or $11.21 (0.47 percent) and amounted to 4,059.022 manat ($2,387.66).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 8.5425 manat or $5.025 (0.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 143.106 manat or $84.18 (8.3 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 2.1806 manat or $1.282 (5.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 97.733 manat or $57.49 (2.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 512.8645 manat or $301.685 (19.6 percent), silver grew by 12.6318 manat or $7.430 (41.8 percent), palladium rose by 440.9715 manat or $259.395 (12.2 percent) and platinum increased by 229.721 manat or $135.13 (13.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan. 14, 2021 3,129.139 42.8737 1,876.936 4,059.022 Jan. 13, 2021 3,161.864 43.4645 1,835.6345 4,078.079 Dec. 14, 2020 3,120.5965 40.6931 1,733.83 3,961.289 Jan. 14, 2020 2,616.2745 30.2419 1,647.215 3,618.0505 Change in a day: in man. -32.725 -0.5908 41.3015 -19.057 in % -1.03 -1.36 2.25 -0.47 Change in a month in man. 8.5425 2.1806 143.106 97.733 in % 0.3 5.4 8.3 2.5 Change in a year in man. 512.8645 12.6318 229.721 440.9715 in % 19.6 41.8 13.9 12.2

______

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni