Azerbaijan's AzeriCard and Visa developing new mobile platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard processing center is developing a new mobile application for bank clients, Director General of AzeriCard LLC Farid Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at the Fintex Summit Online event on Jan. 28.

According to Guliyev, the new application will combine the services of all banks served by AzeriCard and will simplify the use of all banking services for clients.

At the initial stage, the application will integrate the services of banks that are most ready for the conditions of open banking.

Guliyev noted that the project is being implemented jointly with Visa.

Earlier, Visa company and Azericard processing center announced the start of a strategic partnership to develop innovative digital payment solutions in Azerbaijan.

This will expand the range of existing digital services in Azerbaijan and stimulate the digitalization of the economy.

---

