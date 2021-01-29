Azerbaijan discloses strategic foreign exchange reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

The volume of Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves began to exceed $51 billion by early 2021, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

Rustamov made the remark at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 29.

“As in previous years, the CBA constantly keeps this issue on the agenda,” the chairman added. “Thus, it is possible to see the results of the monetary policy which is being pursued in this regard.”

"Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increased during January 2021 and approached $51.4 billion," Rustamov said.

“In terms of a surplus foreign trade balance, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves, exceeding the annual gross domestic product (GDP), amounted to about $50 billion in late 2020,” Rustamov said.

