Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center under IMF launches activity

The Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC) under the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports with reference to IMF’s Center created for member-states (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan).

The Center will be opened online.

Based on a comprehensive assessment of member countries’ Capacity Development priorities, the CCAMTAC will host seven long-term advisors focusing on the following areas: macroeconomic analysis: macroeconomic frameworks for financial programming, forecasting and policy analysis; fiscal policy: public financial management, macro-fiscal issues, revenue administration; monetary and financial sector: central bank operations and financial regulation and supervision.

The CCAMTAC is the newest addition to the IMF’s global network of now 17 regional capacity development centers. The inaugural CCAMTAC steering committee meeting met on January 28 and endorsed the launch of the center starting February 1, 2021, as well as a work program for its first few months of operation.

