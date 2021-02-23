Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum and palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 23 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 23 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 46.4865 manat or $27.345 (1.53 percent) and amounted to 3,080.689 manat or $1,812.17 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.1106 manat or 65 cents (2.38 percent) and amounted to 47.7952 manat ($28.11).

The price of platinum decreased by 33.4475 manat or $19.675 (1.52 percent) and amounted to 2,163.25 manat ($1,272.5).

The price of palladium decreased by 10.217 manat or $6.01 (0.25 percent) and amounted to 4,087.616 manat ($2.404).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 86.734 manat or $51.02 (2.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 264.1885 manat or $155.405 (13.9 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 4.2861 manat or $2.521 (9.9 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 56.049 manat or $32.97 (1.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 316.4125 manat or $186.125 (11.4 percent), silver grew by 16.3858 manat or $9.638 (52.2 percent), palladium decreased by 510.935 manat or $300.55 (11.1 percent) and platinum increased by 494.173 manat or $290.69 (29.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb. 23, 2021 3,080.689 47.7952 2,163.25 4,087.616 Feb. 22, 2021 3,034.2025 46.6846 2,196.6975 4,097.833 Jan. 23, 2021 3,167.423 43.5091 1,899.0615 4,031.567 Feb. 23, 2020 2,764.2765 31.4094 1,669.077 4,598.551 Change in a day in man. 46.4865 1.1106 -33.4475 -10.217 in % 1.53 2.38 -1.52 -0.25 Change in a month in man. -86.734 4.2861 264.1885 56.049 in % -2.7 9.9 13.9 1.4 Change in a year in man. 316.4125 16.3858 494.173 -510.935 in % 11.4 52.2 29.6 -11.1

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni