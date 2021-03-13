Iranian currency rates for March 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 31 currencies have increased and 7 have decreased compared to March 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,205 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 13 Iranian rial on March 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,472 58,253 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,175 45,172 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,954 4,929 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,979 4,945 1 Danish krone DKK 6,752 6,711 1 Indian rupee INR 578 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,915 138,694 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,732 26,764 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,540 38,607 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,661 33,157 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,143 30,015 1 South African rand ZAR 2,810 2,739 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,553 5,507 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,591 32,270 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,235 31,173 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,561 49,527 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,139 2,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,945 35,827 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,475 9,472 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,454 6,450 100 Thai baths THB 136,762 136,518 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,200 10,176 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,953 36,791 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,205 49,902 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,026 10,002 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,637 12,640 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,920 2,915 1 Afghan afghani AFN 541 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,244 16,115 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,689 86,400 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,713 3,688 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,970 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,917 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,970 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,469 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,033 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 240,000-243,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.