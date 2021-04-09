Azerbaijan's revenues from mandatory health insurance exceed forecast - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Revenues from fees for mandatory health insurance (MHI) in Azerbaijan exceeded 112.3 million manat ($66 million) in the first quarter of 2021, having topped the forecast by 25.5 million manat ($15 million), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
The minister noted that the introduction of the MHI system will improve the population's access to reliable and high-quality medical services.
Since April 1, 2021, mandatory health insurance has covered the entire population of Azerbaijan.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Apr.9)
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni
Latest
Azerbaijan expanding territory of Sumgayit Chemical and Industrial Park following presidential order
Nizami was just not sufficiently known in world at large - founding Co-Chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
Delegation of Israeli doctors in Azerbaijan to continue providing support to Azerbaijani soldiers (PHOTO/VIDEO)
All cities, villages, historical, religious sites, mosques, cemeteries been demolished, this is reflection of Islamophobia - President Aliyev