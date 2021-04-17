Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.17

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Apr.5 1.7 Apr.12 1.7 Apr.6 1.7 Apr.13 1.7 Apr.7 1.7 Apr.14 1.7 Apr.8 1.7 Apr.15 1.7 Apr.9 1.7 Apr.16 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0117 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.029. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0156 (0.8 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Apr.5 1.9997 Apr.12 2.0214 Apr.6 2.007 Apr.13 2.0215 Apr.7 2.0182 Apr.14 2.0332 Apr.8 2.0182 Apr.15 2.0357 Apr.9 2.0237 Apr.16 2.0331 Average weekly 2.0134 Average weekly 2.029

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0222. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Apr.5 0.0223 Apr.12 0.0219 Apr.6 0.0223 Apr.13 0.022 Apr.7 0.022 Apr.14 0.0224 Apr.8 0.0221 Apr.15 0.0223 Apr.9 0.0221 Apr.16 0.0222 Average weekly 0.0222 Average weekly 0.0222

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0038 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2096. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0013 manat (0.6 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Apr.5 0.2073 Apr.12 0.2079 Apr.6 0.2093 Apr.13 0.2085 Apr.7 0.2084 Apr.14 0.2096 Apr.8 0.208 Apr.15 0.2103 Apr.9 0.2087 Apr.16 0.2117 Average weekly 0.2083 Average weekly 0.2096

