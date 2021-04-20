Iranian currency rates for April 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to April 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,525 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 20 Iranian rial on April 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,711 58,103 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,883 45,645 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,997 4,980 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,055 5,021 1 Danish krone DKK 6,795 6,768 1 Indian rupee INR 562 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,414 139,315 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,437 27,510 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,858 38,629 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,405 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,511 33,594 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,135 29,997 1 South African rand ZAR 2,948 2,935 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,190 5,216 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 555 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,590 32,501 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,563 31,473 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,497 49,502 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,200 2,101 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,899 35,066 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,322 9,349 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,452 6,441 100 Thai baths THB 134,671 134,654 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,186 10,178 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,664 37,597 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,525 50,330 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,753 9,765 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,192 12,223 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,890 2,878 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,197 16,187 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,844 86,866 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,710 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,016 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,285 rials, and the price of $1 is 237,572 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,443 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,903 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 237,000-240,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.