Gold, silver prices increase in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of palladium, increased on May 7 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 55.4625 manat or $32.62 (1.82 percent), amounting to 3,095.7765 manat or $1,821, and an ounce of silver - by 1.6367 manat or 96 cents (3.64 percent), amounting to 46.6625 manat or $27.44.

The price per ounce of platinum increased by 55.692 manat or $32.76 (2.67 percent) and amounted to 2,137.835 manat or $1,257, and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 18.938 manat or $ (0.37 percent), amounting to 5,037.508 manat or $2,963.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 139.9525 manat or $82.32 (4.7 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.9757 manat or $2.33 (9.3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 23.2815 manat or $13.69 (1.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 522.4695 manat or $307.3 (11.6 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 219.4445 manat or $129 (7.6 percent), silver - by 21.1842 manat or $12.46 (83.1 percent), platinum - by 838.5165 manat or $493.2 (64.5 percent), and palladium - by 1,941.5785 manat or $1,142 (62.7 percent).