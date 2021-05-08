Prices for gold, silver continue to rise in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of platinum and palladium, increased on May 8, compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 17.3315 manat or $10.19 (0.56 percent), amounting to 3,113.108 manat or $1,831, and an ounce of silver - by 0.0017 manat or 0.1 cents amounting to 46.6642 manat or $27.44. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 2.669 manat or $1.57 (0.12 percent) and amounted to 2,135.166 manat or $1,255, and per ounce of palladium - by 66.759 manat or $39.27 (1.33 percent), amounting to 4,970.749 manat or $2,923.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 156.1535 manat or $91.85 (5.3 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.9997 manat or $2.35 (9.4 percent). The price per ounce of platinum rose by 38.505 manat or $22.65 (1.8 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 504.8575 manat or $296.9 (11.3 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 195.636 manat or $115 (6.7 percent), silver - by 20.4298 manat or $12 (77.9 percent), platinum - by 824.8485 manat or $485.2 (63 percent), and palladium - by 1,765.807 manat or $1,038 (55.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 8, 2021 3,113.108 46.6642 2,135.166 4,970.749 May 7, 2021 3,095.7765 46.6625 2,137.835 5,037.508 Apr. 8, 2021 2,956.9545 42.6645 2,096.661 4,465.8915 May 8, 2020 2,917.472 26.2344 1,310.3175 3,204.942 Change in a day: in man. 17.3315 0.0017 -2.669 -66.759 in % 0.56 0 -0.12 -1.33 Change in a month in man. 156.1535 3.9997 38.505 504.8575 in % 5.3 9.4 1.8 11.3 Change in a year in man. 195.636 20.4298 824.8485 1765.807 in % 6.7 77.9 63 55.1

