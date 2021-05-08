Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of medium-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance in the amount of 10 million manat ($5.8 million) on April 27, 2021, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The term of maturity is 1,816 days.

During the auction, 16 investors filed 28 bids in the price range from 80.71 manat ($47.4) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 14.2 percent to 99.6 manat ($58.5) with a YTM of 8.62 percent.

In accordance with the decision of the finance ministry, the cut-off price of bonds reached 98.06 manat ($57.68) with the YTM of 9.01 percent, and the weighted average price – 98.44 manat or $57.9 (8.92 percent).

The maturity date is April 28, 2026.

The auction participants must fulfill their obligations to purchase bonds by May 16, 2021.

