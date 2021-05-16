Azerbaijan discloses insurance fee for rice fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan has announced the number of insurance fees for the rice fields, Trend reports on May 16 with reference to the Azerbaijani Agricultural Insurance Fund.

“Rice plants are planted on a 3,000-hectare-area in Azerbaijan, of which 1,800 hectares account for Aran district while 1,200 hectares - Lankaran district,” the Agricultural Insurance Fund said.

The main districts of the country for cultivating rice are Lankaran, Masalli, Astara, Agdash, Ujar, Zardab, Bilasuvar, Goychay and Yevlakh. The average yield of sown areas in the country is 32.8 centners while after cleaning - 31 centners.

The Fund also stressed that the average price of one kilogram of rice averages 2.2 manat ($1.3) while the total cost of each hectare is about 6,800 manat ($4,000).

In accordance with the agricultural insurance rules, the rates for insurance of plants in Azerbaijan differ by districts of the country, taking into account climatic and natural conditions. Thus, the insurance tariff for sowing rice is 0.78 percent in the Lankaran district and 0.93 percent in the Aran district.

Taking into account the yield, price and insurance tariff, the average insurance fee for one hectare of rice field in Aran district is about 63 manat ($37), of which 31.5 manat ($18.5) is paid by the farmer, the rest 31.5 manat ($18.5) - by the government.

The fee is about 53 manat ($31.2) for the Lankaran district. Some 26.5 manat ($15.6) is paid by the farmer while the rest 26.5 manat ($15.6) - by the government.

The calculation was made taking into account the average statistics data for Azerbaijan. The volume of insurance fees may differ in individual farms depending on the yield and the price of the crop.

In all cases, the farmer pays only 50 percent of the insurance fee, the government pays the remaining 50 percent of the amount to support farmers.