Azerbaijan publishes latest prices for precious metals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on June 8, with the exception of palladium, increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Thus, an ounce of gold rose by 15.861 manat or $9.33 (0.49 percent), amounting to 3,222.401 manat or $1,895, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3166 manat or 18 cents (0.67 percent), amounting to 47.2421 manat or $27.78. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 2.5755 manat or $1.51 (0.13 percent) and amounted to 1,991.873 manat or $1,171, and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 6.715 manat or $3.95 (0.14 percent), amounting to 4,826.028 manat or $2,838.

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 109.293 manat or $64.29 (3.5 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 0.5779 manat or 33 cents (1.2 percent). The price per ounce of platinum fell by 143.293 manat or $84.29 (6.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 144.721 manat or $85.13 (2.9 percent).

Over the year, gold rose by 349.1545 manat or $205.8 (12.2 percent), silver - by 17.278 manat or $10.1 (57.7 percent), platinum - by 581.502 manat or $342 (41.2 percent), and palladium rose by 1,491.3335 manat or $877.2 (44 , 7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 8, 2021 3,222.401 47.2421 1,991.873 4,826.028 June 7, 2021 3,206.54 46.9255 1,989.2975 4,832.743 May 8, 2021 3,113.108 46.6642 2,135.166 4,970.749 June 8, 2020 2,873.2465 29.9641 1,410.371 3,334.6945 Change in a day: in man. 15.861 0.3166 2.5755 -6.715 in % 0.49 0.67 0.13 -0.14 Change in a month in man. 109.293 0.5779 -143.293 -144.721 in % 3.5 1.2 -6.7 -2.9 Change in a year in man. 349.1545 17.278 581.502 1491.3335 in % 12.2 57.7 41.2 44.7

