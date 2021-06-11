Gold, silver, platinum prices in Azerbaijan increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on June 11, with the exception of palladium, increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 24.429 manat or $14.37 (0.76 percent), amounting to 3,229.813 manat or $1,899, and an ounce of silver - by 0.6623 manat or 38 cents (1.41 percent), to 47.7505 manat or $28.

The price per ounce of platinum increased by 16.66 manat or $9.8 (0.85 percent) and amounted to 1,965.438 manat or $1,156, while the price per ounce of palladium decreased by 12.444 manat or $7.32 (0.26 percent) to 4,714.576 manat or $2,773.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 116.705 manat or $68.65 (3.7 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 1.0863 manat or 63 cents (2.3 percent).

The price per ounce of platinum fell by 169.728 manat or $99.8 (7.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 256.173 manat or $150.7 (5.2 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose in price by 289.731 manat or $170.4 (9.9 percent), silver - by 17.391 manat or $10.23 (57.3 percent), platinum - by 555.5855 manat or $326.8 (39.4 percent), and palladium rose in price by 1,421.234 manat or $836 (43.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 11, 2021 3,229.813 47.7505 1,965.438 4,714.576 June 10, 2021 3,205.384 47.0882 1,948.778 4,727.02 May 11, 2021 3,113.108 46.6642 2,135.166 4,970.749 June 11, 2020 2,940.082 30.3595 1,409.8525 3,293.342 Change in a day: in man. 24.429 0.6623 16.66 -12.444 in % 0.76 1.41 0.85 -0.26 Change in a month in man. 116.705 1.0863 -169.728 -256.173 in % 3.7 2.3 -7.9 -5.2 Change in a year in man. 289.731 17.391 555.5855 1421.234 in % 9.9 57.3 39.4 43.2

