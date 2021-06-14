Iranian currency rates for June 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to June 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,855 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 14 Iranian rial on June 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,246 59,276 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,757 46,701 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,054 5,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,043 5,030 1 Danish krone DKK 6,838 6,834 1 Indian rupee INR 574 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,352 139,628 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,982 26,971 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,289 38,272 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,412 5,413 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,552 34,534 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,938 29,920 1 South African rand ZAR 3,062 3,059 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,005 5,014 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 582 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,357 32,323 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,680 31,664 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,510 49,557 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,123 2,120 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,670 35,664 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,438 9,424 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,566 6,565 100 Thai baths THB 135,078 135,116 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,223 10,204 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,599 37,613 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 50,855 50,819 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,841 9,832 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,286 13,251 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,956 2,958 1 Afghan afghani AFN 540 535 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,936 16,940 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,868 87,886 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,710 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,910 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,823 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 249,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 205,693 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 233,000-236,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-286,000 rials.