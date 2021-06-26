Iranian currency rates for June 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to June 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,096 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 26 Iranian rial on June 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,400 58,701 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,707 45,803 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,958 4,953 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,932 4,937 1 Danish krone DKK 6,737 6,750 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,357 139,390 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,617 26,587 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,871 37,887 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,039 34,181 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,608 29,646 1 South African rand ZAR 2,946 2,961 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,818 4,857 1 Russian ruble RUB 581 579 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,807 31,871 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,255 31,241 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,543 49,561 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,109 2,109 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,218 35,230 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,334 9,377 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,489 6,488 100 Thai baths THB 131,681 132,031 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,095 10,094 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,109 37,040 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,096 50,190 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,818 9,813 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,355 13,355 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,908 2,910 1 Afghan afghani AFN 530 535 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,577 16,578 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,348 86,198 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,687 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,179 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,572 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 253,729 rials, and the price of $1 is 212,720 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 237,000-240,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.