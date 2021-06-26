Iranian currency rates for June 26

Finance 26 June 2021 09:49 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to June 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,096 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 26

Iranian rial on June 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,400

58,701

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,707

45,803

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,958

4,953

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,932

4,937

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,737

6,750

1 Indian rupee

INR

567

567

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,357

139,390

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,617

26,587

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,871

37,887

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,411

5,409

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

34,039

34,181

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,608

29,646

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,946

2,961

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,818

4,857

1 Russian ruble

RUB

581

579

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,807

31,871

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,255

31,241

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,543

49,561

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,109

2,109

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,218

35,230

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,334

9,377

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,489

6,488

100 Thai baths

THB

131,681

132,031

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,095

10,094

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,109

37,040

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

50,096

50,190

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,818

9,813

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,355

13,355

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,908

2,910

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

530

535

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,577

16,578

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,348

86,198

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,685

3,687

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,179 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,572 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 253,729 rials, and the price of $1 is 212,720 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 237,000-240,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.

