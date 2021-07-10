Turkmen President Highlights Importance of Ensuring Inflow of Foreign Currency

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Friday highlighted that increasing the export potential and ensuring the inflow of foreign exchange funds remain among priority tasks for all government leaders, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

Turkmen President also outlined maintaining economic and financial stability in the country, increasing the level of employment of the population, and increasing the volume of foreign direct investment, and large-scale introduction of digital technologies in all segments of economy among the important tasks, the country's official media reports.

During the government meeting, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed dissatisfaction with the activities of the Türkmengaz (Turkmen Gas) State Concern, Türkmenhowaýollary (Turkmen Airlines) Agency and the State Insurance Organization. In comparison with the same period of last year, the inflow of foreign exchange funds to the accounts of these state entities has reduced, the Turkmen Leader said and announced a warning to the Minister of Finance and Economy Muhammetgeldi Serdarov, State Minister – Chairman of the Türkmengaz SC Batyr Amanov, General Director of the State Insurance Organization Guvanch Nurmuhammedov, Chairman Türkmenhowaýollary Agency Dovran Saburov for improper performance of official duties and weakening of control over the inflow of funds in foreign currency.

The Head of Turkmenistan added that if any government entity does not fulfil the established plan regarding foreign currency or allows the volume of incoming foreign exchange funds to decrease, then by the end of the year, strict measures will be taken against the heads of the relevant entities, up to the release from the occupied posts.

Turkmen President then addressed the Minister of Finance and Economy with specific instructions to ensure strict control over the activities in this direction.