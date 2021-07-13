Fitch Ratings to assign credit rating to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Fitch Ratings will assign a credit rating to Turkmenistan, which determines the investment class, Trend reports with reference to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

Currently, the country and Fitch are holding negotiations, according to the results of which the rating will be assigned.

Earlier Turkmenistan was considering to have its private enterprises obtain a Fitch Ratings Inc rating.

In particular, the possibilities of agricultural producers specializing in manufacturing of new types of food products, as well as implementation of projects that have received loans, were discussed earlier during a meeting of members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan with consultants of Fitch Ratings.

