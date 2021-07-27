Iran provides hefty sum in assistance to knowledge-based companies

Finance 27 July 2021 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
Iran provides hefty sum in assistance to knowledge-based companies
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops on July 27 Business 16:01
Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration Politics 15:56
Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan creating trilateral co-op platform Politics 15:56
Russia, US implementing agreements reached at Geneva summit to some degree - Kremlin Russia 15:52
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman Politics 15:44
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of CNC pipe-cutting machine Tenders 15:34
Baku hosts trilateral meeting of parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan Politics 15:32
Azerbaijanis living abroad arrive in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 15:30
EU says it is on track for 70% vaccination target by end summer Europe 15:27
Turkey, Azerbaijan establishing interaction as "one nation - two states" - first deputy chairman of Turkish AKP (Interview) (PHOTO) Politics 15:26
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 27 Society 15:23
Turkish Council of Foreign Economic Relations to continue promoting dev't of Turkmen-Turkish relations Business 15:22
Iran promotes PastoCoVac vaccine, awaits for WHO evaluation Society 15:22
Azerbaijan confirms 468 more COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries Society 15:15
Iran continues crackdown on illegal cryptocurrency mining Business 15:11
Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion Society 15:07
Iran provides hefty sum in assistance to knowledge-based companies Finance 14:59
Gas production differences at Azerbaijan’s Bahar field: q-o-q review Oil&Gas 14:55
Russia’s bank to support projects for supply of high-tech products, services to Azerbaijan Finance 14:47
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan discloses income, expenses in 1H2021 Finance 14:44
Iran prioritizes supply of power to cement, steel sectors Business 14:40
Trading construction material at Tehran Stock Exchange increases prices - minister Business 14:39
Enagas reveals volume of expected return on investments in TAP Oil&Gas 14:26
TAP’s average utilization reaches 78% Oil&Gas 14:23
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch direct flights on new route Transport 14:22
Iran to suspend operations of several airports on presidential inauguration day Business 14:20
Cargo transported between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan surges despite pandemic Business 14:16
Teachers in Iran to be vaccinated as country prepares to re-open schools Society 14:15
Azerbaijan eyes to expand production of GAZ cars at Azermash platform Transport 14:10
Japanese corporation interested in implementation of joint energy projects with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:56
TAP reaches highest nomination at interconnection point Kipoi Oil&Gas 13:52
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 27 Georgia 13:52
Ganja Automobile Plant, Russian KAMAZ to build service center in Azerbaijan Economy 13:50
Oil and gas majors to see capital expenditure fall in 2021 by over 3% Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by chairman of National Assembly of Pakistan (PHOTO) Politics 13:35
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by governor of US state of Oklahoma (PHOTO) Politics 13:32
Azerbaijani ministry registers new domain names ICT 13:28
Russia 1Q2021 trade with Azerbaijan exceeds pre-pandemic indicators Economy 13:24
SOCAR AQS considering possibility of investing in Ukrainian subsoil Oil&Gas 13:19
Iran to change stock market fluctuation range Business 13:13
Serbia, Azerbaijan should have JVs to ensure successful economic co-op, says minister (Exclusive) Business 13:03
Turkey's export of chemicals to Kazakhstan up Kazakhstan 13:00
Serbia building interconnector to join Southern Gas Corridor – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:59
Azerbaijan continues mine clearance on its liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 12:52
Austria increases import of Turkish cars Business 12:48
Another meeting held in Baku between ruling parties of Turkey and Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:41
USAID to launch program for securing Georgia’s energy future Georgia 12:39
Treasury raises income supplement for elderly Israel 12:37
Gulf rebound set as Saudi Arabia, UAE seen topping 4% growth in 2022 Arab World 12:36
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in trade turnover with EAEU Uzbekistan 12:36
Intel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025 US 12:33
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish Grand National Assembly chairman (PHOTO) Politics 12:30
Russian 'Security Code' company eyes to establish JV in Azerbaijan ICT 12:27
969 new COVID-19 cases identified in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 12:24
More than 219,000 foreign citizens visited Tajikistan in H1 2021 Tajikistan 12:22
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover Business 12:17
Serbia showing interest in Southern Gas Corridor to diversify supply sources - minister (Interview) Oil&Gas 12:13
French MPs outraged by consequences of Armenian vandalism - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:09
ROSEKSIMBANK notes importance of dev't of Azerbaijani-Russian relations Finance 12:01
Khazar Consortium opens tender in Turkmenistan for purchase of paraffin inhibitors Tourism 11:48
China increases exports to Kazakhstan despite global pandemic Business 11:47
Uzbekistan to receive Moderna vaccine from US Uzbekistan 11:43
PETRONAS Carigali in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance services Tenders 11:41
Unemployment Rate Inches Down Thanks To Rural India: Think Tank Other News 11:36
India Appreciates UN Security Council's Role In Countering Terrorism Other News 11:36
Indian GDP growth expected to be 8.8-9% in FY22: Care Ratings Other News 11:35
Indian Govt prepares portal to speed up Rs 2.5 trn-plus asset monetisation drive Other News 11:34
Big part of Rs 3.4 lakh crore petroleum cess used for free vaccine, poor: Hardeep Puri Other News 11:34
Polymetal decreases gold equivalent production due to planned declines in Kazakhstan, Russia Business 11:27
Azerbaijan organizes trip to Shusha for compatriots living abroad Politics 11:13
Turkmenistan increases manufacturing of food products Business 11:11
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:06
USAID aims to assist Uzbekistan to meet its national energy priorities (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy boiler, pumps Tenders 11:01
Azerbaijan ready to provide entrepreneurs with platform based on cluster development Business 11:00
Georgia sees decrease in Construction Cost Index Construction 10:55
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease Finance 10:53
Too early to talk about opening ROSEKSIMBANK's office in Azerbaijan - chairman Finance 10:40
Precious metals manufacturing up in Kazakhstan Business 10:38
Tajikistan increases water inflow to interstate canal with Kazakhstan Business 10:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 27 Finance 10:24
ROSEKSIMBANK to present competitive, profitable offers of Russian companies in Azerbaijan Economy 10:23
Turkmenistan increases tomato export Business 10:20
Kazakhstan reports twofold decrease in trade with India Business 10:11
Baku hosts meeting of heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish ruling parties' youth organizations Politics 10:10
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for electrical materials Tenders 10:09
Italian Eni to consider new subsoil use projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:59
Azerbaijani gov't confirms project to create 'smart' lighting throughout Baku Economy 09:57
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 09:38
Azerbaijan plans to double non-oil exports by 2025 Business 09:38
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 27 Uzbekistan 09:37
Kuwait cancels decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, from Tuesday Arab World 09:29
Russia, Thailand looking at mutual recognition of vaccination certificates Russia 09:22
Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban Europe 09:18
Amazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment US 09:16
Azerbaijan discloses data on payments in insurance market in 1H2021 Finance 09:04
Over 2,100 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week World 08:52
S.Korea, DPRK restore communication hotlines Other News 08:28
Sight of Azerbaijan's destroyed historical heritage left very painful impression - French MP (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 08:00
Daily COVID-19 case count at 6,797 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:40
All news