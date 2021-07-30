Large overstated expenses reimbursed in Azerbaijan after inspections by Finance Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Inspection activities of the State Financial Supervision Service under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan ensured reimbursement of funds worth over 26.8 million manat ($15.7 million) in the first half of 2021, Trend reports citing the data of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

Reportedly, over 25.3 million manat ($14.8 million) are considered to be reimbursement of overstated expenses, and about 1.5 million manat ($882,350) are unreasonably-made calculations.

In addition, in the first 6 months of this year, inspections were carried out in 23 organizations based on requests received from law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor's office, which made it possible to recover approximately 26 million manat ($15.2 million) from those who committed violations.

Violations in the amount of 43,900 manat ($25,823) were found in six organizations, and fines totaling 54,400 manat ($32,000) were imposed on 76 officials in budgetary organizations.

