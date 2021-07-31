Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 36.09 manat (1.2 percent) during the past week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,078.318 manat, which is 0.5 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 19 - July 26 3,070.62 July 20 - July 27 3,058.18 July 21 - July 28 3,070.25 July 22 3,058.08 July 29 3,085.83 July 23 3,065.53 July 30 3,106.71 Average weekly 3,061.805 Average weekly 3,078.318

During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.5068 manat (1.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.884 manat, which is 0.2 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 19 - July 26 42.978 July 20 - July 27 42.885 July 21 - July 28 42.2165 July 22 42.8414 July 29 42.8565 July 23 43.0933 July 30 43.4848 Average weekly 42.967 Average weekly 42.884

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 19.36 manat (1.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,811.716 manat, which is 2.2 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 19 - July 26 1,813.83 July 20 - July 27 1,811.72 July 21 - July 28 1,809.91 July 22 1,842.67 July 29 1,828.65 July 23 1,860.92 July 30 1,794.47 Average weekly 1,851.795 Average weekly 1,811.716

During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 37.01 manat (0.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,501.798 manat, which is 1.8 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 19 - July 26 4,543.17 July 20 - July 27 4,493.17 July 21 - July 28 4,472.05 July 22 4,534.65 July 29 4,494.44 July 23 4,638.53 July 30 4,506.16 Average weekly 4,586.59 Average weekly 4,501.798

