Liabilities of Azerbaijani banks continue year-on-year growth

The total liabilities of the banking sector in Azerbaijan have grown in the first half of 2021, Trend reports with reference to the statistics report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In accordance with the report, this indicator reached 28.22 billion manat ($16.6 billion), up by 8.8 percent year on year.

The biggest part (78.4 percent) in the structure of liabilities from January to June of this year accounted for deposits (excluding deposits of financial institutions), the volume of which increased by 14.2 percent for the year, amounting to over 22.1 billion manat ($13 billion).

At the same time, a big part (62.6 percent) accounted for the deposits of legal entities in the amount of 13.85 billion manat ($8.15 billion, increase of 17.5 percent), of which 11.78 billion manat ($6.93 billion) accounted for demand deposits.

Individuals' deposits increased by 8.9 percent, amounting to 8.27 billion manat ($4.86 billion), of which 60.5 percent accounted for term deposits in the amount of 5 billion manat ($2.9 billion). Deposits of financial institutions have reached one billion manat ($588 million).

The banks' liabilities to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan amounted to 371.1 million manat ($218.3 million), which is by 11.3 million manat ($6.6 million) less than in the first half of 2020. Loro accounts are estimated at 227.6 million manat ($133.8 million).

The volume of loans from banks and other financial institutions exceeded 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion), increase of 8.3 percent in annual terms.

The issued securities of the country's banks amounted to 876 million manat ($515.3 million), or 3.1 percent of the total amount of liabilities. Other liabilities amounted to about 1.37 billion manat ($810 million).

The total capital of banks increased by 5.4 percent and amounted to 4.85 billion manat ($2.85 billion) as of early July. At the same time, the own capital reached 4.52 billion manat ($2.66 billion) and capital reserves - 330.8 million manat ($194.6 million).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug.15)

