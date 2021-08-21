Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 17.32 manat (0.6 percent) during the past week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,031.81 manat, which is 2.3 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug.9 2,957.51 Aug. 16 3,019.7 Aug. 10 2,952.59 Aug. 17 3,036.76 Aug. 11 2,947.89 Aug. 18 3,042.74 Aug. 12 2,979.09 Aug. 19 3,022.84 Aug. 13 2,984.12 Aug. 20 3,037.02 Average weekly 2,964.24 Average weekly 3,031.81

During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.6161 manat (1.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.054 manat, which is 0.1 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug.9 40.6181 Aug. 16 40.2131 Aug. 10 40.1843 Aug. 17 40.6085 Aug. 11 39.7826 Aug. 18 40.3913 Aug. 12 39.8783 Aug. 19 39.4604 Aug. 13 39.5589 Aug. 20 39.597 Average weekly 40.004 Average weekly 40.054

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 58.28 manat (3.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,713.594 manat, which is 0.5 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug.9 1,661.03 Aug. 16 1,735.81 Aug. 10 1,681.88 Aug. 1,7 1,744.01 Aug. 11 1,710.89 Aug. 18 1,721.07 Aug. 12 1,736.18 Aug. 19 1,689.55 Aug. 13 1,737.4 Aug. 20 1,677.53 Average weekly 1,705.476 Average weekly 1,713.594

During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 514.86 manat (11.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,261.966 manat, which is 4.8 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug.9 4,468.66 Aug. 16 4,481.29 Aug. 10 4,453.03 Aug. 17 4,428.06 Aug. 11 4,500.27 Aug. 18 4,296.35 Aug. 12 4,484.98 Aug. 19 4,137.7 Aug. 13 4,472.31 Aug. 20 3,966.43 Average weekly 4,475.85 Average weekly 4,261.966

