Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 17.32 manat (0.6 percent) during the past week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,031.81 manat, which is 2.3 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug.9
|
2,957.51
|
Aug. 16
|
3,019.7
|
Aug. 10
|
2,952.59
|
Aug. 17
|
3,036.76
|
Aug. 11
|
2,947.89
|
Aug. 18
|
3,042.74
|
Aug. 12
|
2,979.09
|
Aug. 19
|
3,022.84
|
Aug. 13
|
2,984.12
|
Aug. 20
|
3,037.02
|
Average weekly
|
2,964.24
|
Average weekly
|
3,031.81
During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.6161 manat (1.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.054 manat, which is 0.1 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug.9
|
40.6181
|
Aug. 16
|
40.2131
|
Aug. 10
|
40.1843
|
Aug. 17
|
40.6085
|
Aug. 11
|
39.7826
|
Aug. 18
|
40.3913
|
Aug. 12
|
39.8783
|
Aug. 19
|
39.4604
|
Aug. 13
|
39.5589
|
Aug. 20
|
39.597
|
Average weekly
|
40.004
|
Average weekly
|
40.054
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 58.28 manat (3.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,713.594 manat, which is 0.5 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug.9
|
1,661.03
|
Aug. 16
|
1,735.81
|
Aug. 10
|
1,681.88
|
Aug. 1,7
|
1,744.01
|
Aug. 11
|
1,710.89
|
Aug. 18
|
1,721.07
|
Aug. 12
|
1,736.18
|
Aug. 19
|
1,689.55
|
Aug. 13
|
1,737.4
|
Aug. 20
|
1,677.53
|
Average weekly
|
1,705.476
|
Average weekly
|
1,713.594
During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 514.86 manat (11.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,261.966 manat, which is 4.8 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug.9
|
4,468.66
|
Aug. 16
|
4,481.29
|
Aug. 10
|
4,453.03
|
Aug. 17
|
4,428.06
|
Aug. 11
|
4,500.27
|
Aug. 18
|
4,296.35
|
Aug. 12
|
4,484.98
|
Aug. 19
|
4,137.7
|
Aug. 13
|
4,472.31
|
Aug. 20
|
3,966.43
|
Average weekly
|
4,475.85
|
Average weekly
|
4,261.966
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni