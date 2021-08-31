Iranian currency rates for August 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to August 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,540 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 31 Iranian rial on August 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,776 57,799 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,797 46,085 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,872 4,861 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,850 4,827 1 Danish krone DKK 6,663 6,663 1 Indian rupee INR 574 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,636 139,265 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,357 25,336 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,215 38,244 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,317 33,282 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,402 29,448 1 South African rand ZAR 2,869 2,854 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,010 5,032 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,634 30,713 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,230 31,204 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,266 49,484 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,103 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,679 35,551 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,290 9,291 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,495 6,490 100 Thai baths THB 129,379 129,006 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,103 10,022 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,021 36,155 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,540 49,539 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,829 9,833 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,484 13,424 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,926 2,913 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,758 16,700 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,361 84,202 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,683 3,708 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,426 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,027 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,883 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,503 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000-313,000 rials.

