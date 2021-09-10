Iran provides loans to increase non-oil exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10

Iran has provided loans worth 19 trillion rials (about $452 million) to increase exports of non-oil products from the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2021) to July 31, Trend reports citing the report of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran.

According to the report, this is about 47 percent of the total loans to be provided in this area.

The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran has provided loans for the export of priority goods to foreign markets.

The loans are issued by 12 Iranian banks. So, 50 percent of the loans are provided by the National Development Fund of Iran, while the remaining 50 percent is by the banks’ own reserves.

As reported, Iran exported 38.3 million tons of goods worth $14.3 billion during the first four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2021). The exports increased by 65 percent in terms of value and 27 percent in terms of volume compared to the same period last Iranian year.

