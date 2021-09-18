Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 54.53 manat (1.8 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,038.562 manat, which is one percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 6
|
3,104.64
|
Sept. 13
|
3,045.3
|
Sept. 7
|
3,096.652
|
Sept. 14
|
3,046.35
|
Sept. 8
|
3,055.85
|
Sept. 15
|
3,066.0
|
Sept. 9
|
3,039.75
|
Sept. 16
|
3,044.39
|
Sept. 10
|
3,056.583
|
Sept. 17
|
2,990.77
|
Average weekly
|
3,070.695
|
Average weekly
|
3,038.562
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 1.373 manat (3.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.116 manat, which is 3.1 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 6
|
42.075
|
Sept. 13
|
40.397
|
Sept. 7
|
41.9064
|
Sept. 14
|
40.267
|
Sept. 8
|
41.3445
|
Sept. 15
|
40.3974
|
Sept. 9
|
40.6611
|
Sept. 16
|
40.4964
|
Sept. 10
|
41.1001
|
Sept. 17
|
39.0236
|
Average weekly
|
41.417
|
Average weekly
|
40.116
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 31.32 manat (1.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,619.144 manat, which is 5.1 percent less compared to the previous week (1,706.035).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 6
|
1,741.63
|
Sept. 13
|
1,640.17
|
Sept. 7
|
1,740.137
|
Sept. 14
|
1,638.5
|
Sept. 8
|
1,711.05
|
Sept. 15
|
1,593.23
|
Sept. 9
|
1,668.47
|
Sept. 16
|
1,614.97
|
Sept. 10
|
1,668.89
|
Sept. 17
|
1,608.85
|
Average weekly
|
1,706.035
|
Average weekly
|
1,619.144
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 239.59 manat (6.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,491.97 manat, which is 12.2 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 6
|
4,132.53
|
Sept. 13
|
3,649.48
|
Sept. 7
|
4,103.409
|
Sept. 14
|
3,575.03
|
Sept. 8
|
4,042.75
|
Sept. 15
|
3,362.09
|
Sept. 9
|
3,831.64
|
Sept. 16
|
3,463.36
|
Sept. 10
|
3,775.87
|
Sept. 17
|
3,409.89
|
Average weekly
|
3,977.24
|
Average weekly
|
3,491.97
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni