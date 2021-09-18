Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 54.53 manat (1.8 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,038.562 manat, which is one percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 6 3,104.64 Sept. 13 3,045.3 Sept. 7 3,096.652 Sept. 14 3,046.35 Sept. 8 3,055.85 Sept. 15 3,066.0 Sept. 9 3,039.75 Sept. 16 3,044.39 Sept. 10 3,056.583 Sept. 17 2,990.77 Average weekly 3,070.695 Average weekly 3,038.562

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 1.373 manat (3.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.116 manat, which is 3.1 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 6 42.075 Sept. 13 40.397 Sept. 7 41.9064 Sept. 14 40.267 Sept. 8 41.3445 Sept. 15 40.3974 Sept. 9 40.6611 Sept. 16 40.4964 Sept. 10 41.1001 Sept. 17 39.0236 Average weekly 41.417 Average weekly 40.116

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 31.32 manat (1.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,619.144 manat, which is 5.1 percent less compared to the previous week (1,706.035).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 6 1,741.63 Sept. 13 1,640.17 Sept. 7 1,740.137 Sept. 14 1,638.5 Sept. 8 1,711.05 Sept. 15 1,593.23 Sept. 9 1,668.47 Sept. 16 1,614.97 Sept. 10 1,668.89 Sept. 17 1,608.85 Average weekly 1,706.035 Average weekly 1,619.144

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 239.59 manat (6.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,491.97 manat, which is 12.2 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Sept. 6 4,132.53 Sept. 13 3,649.48 Sept. 7 4,103.409 Sept. 14 3,575.03 Sept. 8 4,042.75 Sept. 15 3,362.09 Sept. 9 3,831.64 Sept. 16 3,463.36 Sept. 10 3,775.87 Sept. 17 3,409.89 Average weekly 3,977.24 Average weekly 3,491.97

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni