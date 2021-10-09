Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 2.5 manat (0.08 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,987.8996 manat, which is 0.65 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 27
|
2991,2265
|
Oct. 4
|
2991,2095
|
Sept. 28
|
2974,8895
|
Oct. 5
|
2989,7475
|
Sept. 29
|
2956,5380
|
Oct. 6
|
2978,128
|
Sept. 30
|
2942,8445
|
Oct. 7
|
2991,711
|
Oct. 1
|
2977,5415
|
Oct. 8
|
2988,702
|
Average weekly
|
2968,608
|
Average weekly
|
2987,8996
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 0.1075 manat (0.28 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 38.2291 manat, which is 1 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 27
|
38,5077
|
Oct. 4
|
38,332
|
Sept. 28
|
38,4463
|
Oct. 5
|
38,1109
|
Sept. 29
|
38,2187
|
Oct. 6
|
38,084
|
Sept. 30
|
36,6134
|
Oct. 7
|
38,3948
|
Oct. 1
|
37,4530
|
Oct. 8
|
38,2245
|
Average weekly
|
37,8478
|
Average weekly
|
38,2291
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 23.46 manat (1.41 percent).
Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.4 percent compared to the last week - from 1,658.401 to 1,651.8407 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 27
|
1699,4900
|
Oct. 4
|
1655,36
|
Sept. 28
|
1675,9110
|
Oct. 5
|
1634,57
|
Sept. 29
|
1651,3375
|
Oct. 6
|
1619,46
|
Sept. 30
|
1632,2890
|
Oct. 7
|
1671
|
Oct. 1
|
1632,9775
|
Oct. 8
|
1678,82
|
Average weekly
|
1658,401
|
Average weekly
|
1651,8407
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan edged up by 138.813 manat (4.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,274.852 manat, which is two percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 27
|
3376,5400
|
Oct. 4
|
3251,62
|
Sept. 28
|
3331,7620
|
Oct. 5
|
3222,16
|
Sept. 29
|
3232,4565
|
Oct. 6
|
3237,73
|
Sept. 30
|
3195,7790
|
Oct. 7
|
3244,06
|
Oct. 1
|
3237,7265
|
Oct. 8
|
3325,88
|
Average weekly
|
3274,852
|
Average weekly
|
3256,2905
