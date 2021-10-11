Iranian currency rates for October 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to October 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,591 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.11 Iranian rial on Oct.9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,177 57,245 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,258 45,294 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,798 4,806 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,938 4,917 1 Danish krone DKK 6,533 6,532 1 Indian rupee INR 559 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,031 139,245 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,634 24,614 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,395 37,447 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,396 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,680 33,661 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,107 29,111 1 South African rand ZAR 2,813 2,811 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,685 4,688 1 Russian ruble RUB 585 586 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,668 30,692 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,986 31,004 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,392 49,241 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,102 2,101 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 22 22 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,761 34,792 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,230 9,218 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,518 6,518 100 Thai baths THB 124,024 124,012 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,052 10,052 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,092 35,111 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,591 48,602 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,883 9,875 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,420 13,343 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,953 2,954 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,005 16,996 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,064 83,022 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,713 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 312,917 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,411 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,211 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,370 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

