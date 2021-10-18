Iranian currency rates for October 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to October 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,725 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Oct.18 Iranian rial on Oct.16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,660 57,779 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,507 45,447 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,871 4,875 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,994 4,986 1 Danish krone DKK 6,547 6,545 1 Indian rupee INR 560 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,889 139,189 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,548 24,535 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,751 36,748 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,401 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,952 33,905 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,682 29,694 1 South African rand ZAR 2,877 2,868 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,539 4,552 1 Russian ruble RUB 593 592 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,148 31,144 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,149 31,145 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,466 49,215 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,091 2,079 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,819 34,850 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,233 9,218 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,528 6,528 100 Thai baths THB 125,440 125,768 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,101 10,102 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,522 35,518 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,725 48,695 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,867 9,863 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,390 13,385 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,982 2,985 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,108 17,193 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,797 82,785 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,716 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 305,125 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,007 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,745 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,234 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

