Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Oct. 25
|
1,7
|
Nov. 1
|
1,7
|
Oct. 26
|
1,7
|
Nov. 2
|
1,7
|
Oct. 27
|
1,7
|
Nov. 3
|
1,7
|
Oct. 28
|
1,7
|
Nov. 4
|
1,7
|
Oct. 29
|
1,7
|
Nov. 5
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0006 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate remain unchanged and amounted to 1.9769.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Oct. 25
|
1,9826
|
Nov. 1
|
1,9632
|
Oct. 26
|
1,9719
|
Nov. 2
|
1,9725
|
Oct. 27
|
1,9727
|
Nov. 3
|
1,9691
|
Oct. 28
|
1,9730
|
Nov. 4
|
1,9712
|
Oct. 29
|
1,9847
|
Nov. 5
|
1,9638
|
Average weekly
|
1,9769
|
Average weekly
|
1,9679
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0002 manats.
The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0237. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0005 (2.06 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Oct. 25
|
0,0242
|
Nov. 1
|
0,0239
|
Oct. 26
|
0,0244
|
Nov. 2
|
0,0237
|
Oct. 27
|
0,0245
|
Nov. 3
|
0,0237
|
Oct. 28
|
0,0241
|
Nov. 4
|
0,0237
|
Oct. 29
|
0,0242
|
Nov. 5
|
0,0237
|
Average weekly
|
0,0242
|
Average weekly
|
0,0237
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0020 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1766. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0007 manat (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Oct. 25
|
0,1747
|
Nov. 1
|
0,1771
|
Oct. 26
|
0,177
|
Nov. 2
|
0,178
|
Oct. 27
|
0,1781
|
Nov. 3
|
0,1769
|
Oct. 28
|
0,1787
|
Nov. 4
|
0,1762
|
Oct. 29
|
0,1784
|
Nov. 5
|
0,1751
|
Average weekly
|
0,1773
|
Average weekly
|
0,1766
