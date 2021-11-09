Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 25 1,7 Nov. 1 1,7 Oct. 26 1,7 Nov. 2 1,7 Oct. 27 1,7 Nov. 3 1,7 Oct. 28 1,7 Nov. 4 1,7 Oct. 29 1,7 Nov. 5 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0006 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate remain unchanged and amounted to 1.9769.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 25 1,9826 Nov. 1 1,9632 Oct. 26 1,9719 Nov. 2 1,9725 Oct. 27 1,9727 Nov. 3 1,9691 Oct. 28 1,9730 Nov. 4 1,9712 Oct. 29 1,9847 Nov. 5 1,9638 Average weekly 1,9769 Average weekly 1,9679

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0002 manats.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0237. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0005 (2.06 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 25 0,0242 Nov. 1 0,0239 Oct. 26 0,0244 Nov. 2 0,0237 Oct. 27 0,0245 Nov. 3 0,0237 Oct. 28 0,0241 Nov. 4 0,0237 Oct. 29 0,0242 Nov. 5 0,0237 Average weekly 0,0242 Average weekly 0,0237

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0020 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1766. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0007 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 25 0,1747 Nov. 1 0,1771 Oct. 26 0,177 Nov. 2 0,178 Oct. 27 0,1781 Nov. 3 0,1769 Oct. 28 0,1787 Nov. 4 0,1762 Oct. 29 0,1784 Nov. 5 0,1751 Average weekly 0,1773 Average weekly 0,1766

