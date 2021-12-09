Banks of Azerbaijan to optimize their information security in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) instructed the local banks to optimize their information security in accordance with ISO 27000 standards by April 2022, head of the CBA’s IT department Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at the 5th International Banking Forum in Baku on Dec. 9.

According to him, these rules of compliance to the standards were developed in 2021 in cooperation with all banks operating in the country.

"The rules were approved in June 2021. Given the complexity of their implementation, we gave the banks time [to implement them]," he stressed.