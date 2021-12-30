Iranian president urges state agencies to commit to liquidity management policy

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 30

Trend:

Iran`s President obliged the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, the Planning and Budget Organization, and the Central Bank, to be committed to the liquidity management and reduction policies, Trend reports citing IRNA.

President Ebrahim Reisi made the remarks at the meeting of the government's Economic Coordination Headquarters.

During the meeting, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development and the Governor of the Central Bank presented reports on the growth of liquidity and the progress of the implementation of the largest railway projects.

According to the CBI report, the monthly growth of liquidity in the country has been declining.

According to the data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Iran’s liquidity reached 40.67 quadrillion rials (about $968.33 billion) at the end of the current Iranian calendar year’s sixth month (September 22), to register a 40.5-percent growth from the figure for the past year’s sixth month (started on August 22, 2020).

According to the data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the country’s liquidity in November has declined 2.1 percent compared to the last month.