Central Bank of Azerbaijan denies information spread in social networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has denied the information spread in the Azerbaijani social networks, CBA told Trend on Jan. 6.

The false information about the alleged "New Year's poll of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for 2022" was spread in social networks.

"This information does not correspond to reality and has no relation to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan," the CBA stressed.