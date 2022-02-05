Weekly review of Azerbaijani foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 24 1.7 Jan. 31 1.7 Jan. 25 1.7 Feb. 1 1.7 Jan. 26 1.7 Feb. 2 1.7 Jan. 27 1.7 Feb. 3 1.7 Jan. 28 1.7 Feb. 3 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0052 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0045 and amounted to 1.9191 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 24 1.9256 Jan. 31 1.8974 Jan. 25 1.9230 Feb. 1 1.9113 Jan. 26 1.9212 Feb. 2 1.9167 Jan. 27 1.9077 Feb. 3 1.9207 Jan. 28 1.8958 Feb. 4 1.9494 Average weekly 1.9146 Average weekly 1.9191

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has risen by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0221 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 24 0.0220 Jan. 31 0.0219 Jan. 25 0.0216 Feb. 1 0.0220 Jan. 26 0.0216 Feb. 2 0.0222 Jan. 27 0.0214 Feb. 3 0.0223 Jan. 28 0.0219 Feb. 4 0.0223 Average weekly 0.0217 Average weekly 0.0221

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has decreased by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1263 manat per lira. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has risen by 0.0012 manat.