Iranian currency rates for February 14

Feb. 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,675 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.14 Iranian rial on Feb.13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,967 56,970 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,358 45,385 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,496 4,498 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,724 4,732 1 Danish krone DKK 6,408 6,408 1 Indian rupee INR 558 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,631 138,933 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,046 24,042 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,366 36,353 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,975 33,004 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,928 27,931 1 South African rand ZAR 2,763 2,759 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,107 3,108 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,987 29,955 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,166 31,174 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,490 49,454 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,070 2,070 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,824 34,776 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,182 9,176 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,610 6,610 100 Thai baths THB 128,388 128,385 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,023 10,023 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,995 34,997 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,675 47,669 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,774 9,774 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,217 14,216 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 457 457 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,439 16,436 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,906 81,905 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,706 3,706 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,723 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,709 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,605 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,915 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials.

