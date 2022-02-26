Iranian currency rates for February 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have grown and 32 have decreased in price, compared to February 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,285 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.26 Iranian rial on Feb.24 41 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,286 56,930 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,287 45,762 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,457 4,486 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,741 4,730 1 Danish krone DKK 6,355 6,390 1 Indian rupee INR 560 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,544 138,867 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,685 23,798 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,329 36,487 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,379 5,381 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,956 33,025 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,301 28,496 1 South African rand ZAR 2,762 2,782 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,018 3,040 1 Russian ruble RUB 507 521 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,883 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,308 30,433 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,030 31,216 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,040 48,825 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,940 35,166 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,151 9,153 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,649 6,652 100 Thai baths THB 129,156 130,028 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,000 10,036 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,032 35,223 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,285 47,530 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,155 9,596 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,423 14,002 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,926 2,929 1 Afghan afghani AFN 459 459 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,239 15,855 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,900 82,182 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,724 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,352 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,125 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,601 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,240 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 258,000-261,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.

