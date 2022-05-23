Azerbaijan to place Texnikabank 's property for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The real estate of Texnikabank OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on June 16, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A land plot with an area of ​​2.2 hectares in the village of Ashagy Khuch, in Azerbaijan’s Guba region, is put up for auction. The starting price will be 5,500 manat ($3,235).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those who wish to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the address: 2C A. Salamzade street (third floor), Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phones for additional information: (+99450) 206-66-67, (+99455) 206-66-67.