Iranian currency rates for May 23

Finance Materials 23 May 2022 12:04
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to May 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,344 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 23

Iranian rial on May 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,467

52,466

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,076

43,093

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,226

4,225

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,311

4,311

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,962

5,962

1 Indian rupee

INR

540

540

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,873

136,885

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,004

21,003

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,855

32,839

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,725

32,743

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,864

26,902

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,655

2,655

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,640

2,643

1 Russian ruble

RUB

678

678

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,571

29,556

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,443

30,433

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,470

49,371

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,165

1,165

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,706

33,694

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,749

8,747

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,276

6,276

100 Thai baths

THB

122,046

122,047

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,568

9,568

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,968

32,962

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,344

44,360

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,824

9,818

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,464

14,464

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,864

2,865

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

463

463

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,445

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,427

80,424

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,360

3,360

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,002

12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,741 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,429 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,317 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,503 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 300,000-303,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

---

