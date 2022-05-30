Iranian currency rates for May 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to May 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,084 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 30 Iranian rial on May 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,047 53,051 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,872 43,862 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,295 4,287 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,439 4,438 1 Danish krone DKK 6,062 6,059 1 Indian rupee INR 541 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,942 136,959 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,752 20,751 100 Japanese yens JPY 33,022 33,039 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,992 33,011 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,442 27,449 1 South African rand ZAR 2,694 2,694 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,587 2,587 1 Russian ruble RUB 632 632 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,074 30,085 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,562 30,625 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,501 49,212 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,168 1,168 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,792 33,812 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,816 8,811 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,271 6,270 100 Thai baths THB 122,935 122,935 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,593 9,592 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,420 33,429 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,084 45,088 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,660 9,679 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,657 14,657 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,883 2,882 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,435 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,262 80,261 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,370 3,370 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,005 12,005

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 274,016 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,273 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,184 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,319 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials.

