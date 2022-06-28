Iranian currency rates for June 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to June 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,526 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 28 Iranian rial on June 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,672 51,524 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,970 43,784 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,175 4,145 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,295 4,263 1 Danish krone DKK 5,985 5,957 1 Indian rupee INR 536 537 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,987 136,586 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,235 20,161 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,047 31,069 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,624 32,577 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,523 26,564 1 South African rand ZAR 2,652 2,658 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,538 2,488 1 Russian ruble RUB 790 778 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,146 29,116 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,343 30,222 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,196 45,126 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,169 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,447 33,529 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,735 8,739 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,276 6,277 100 Thai baths THB 118,727 118,396 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,541 9,539 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,691 32,585 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,526 44,341 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,087 8,993 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,288 14,306 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,837 2,830 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,433 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,557 76,483 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,216 3,797 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,433 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,981 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,606 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 300,000-303,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur