...
Iranian currency rates for June 28

Finance Materials 28 June 2022 10:02
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to June 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,526 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 28

Iranian rial on June 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,672

51,524

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,970

43,784

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,175

4,145

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,295

4,263

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,985

5,957

1 Indian rupee

INR

536

537

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,987

136,586

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,235

20,161

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,047

31,069

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,354

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,624

32,577

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,523

26,564

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,652

2,658

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,538

2,488

1 Russian ruble

RUB

790

778

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,146

29,116

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,343

30,222

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,196

45,126

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,169

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,447

33,529

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,735

8,739

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,276

6,277

100 Thai baths

THB

118,727

118,396

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,541

9,539

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,691

32,585

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,526

44,341

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,087

8,993

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,288

14,306

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,837

2,830

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,433

12,445

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,557

76,483

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,216

3,797

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,433 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,981 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,606 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 300,000-303,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

