Azerbaijani Central Bank creates system of preventive payments for leasing companies, pawnshops

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 18. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) created a system of preventive payments for leasing companies and pawnshops, the Director of Credit Institutions Supervision Department at the CBA, Fuad Isayev said at training for reporters in Shusha city, Trend reports.

According to Isayev, the CBA also developed the corresponding law on leasing, which is under consideration.

"Today, leasers who were registered at the State Tax Service aren’t subject to the Central Bank. However, we have developed certain preventive measures within the framework of the settlement systems of leasing companies, as well as the activities of pawnbrokers," he added.

The training for up to 30 representatives of TV and internet media is being held on July 18-19. Representatives of the CBA, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the State Customs Committee, the State Tax Service, the State Employment Agency, and the Center for the Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications are taking part in the event.