Monetary base in Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 16.2 billion manat ($9.5 billion), which is higher by 0.52 percent or 84.4 million manat ($49.6 million) compared to previous month as of August 2022, Trend reports via Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the CBA, on an annualized basis the monetary base has increased by 14.34 percent or 2 billion manat ($1.1 billion). The monetary base in August 2021 amounted to 14.1 billion manat ($8.2 billion).

The monetary base includes cash, free and obligatory reserves of commercial banks that are in circulation.