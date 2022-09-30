Baku Stock Exchange announces extension of trading time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) announced the extension of the trading time, Trend reports via the BSE.

Based on requests received from market members and participants, in order to ensure the continuity of trade, the BSE extended the time of trading on other transactions (except transactions of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on repo [repurchase agreement] and reverse repo transactions, other repo transactions and secondary market transactions with shares and bonds) until 16:30 (GMT+4), and the lunch break has been canceled and added to the trading time.

The changes in the trading mode will come into force on October 3, 2022.