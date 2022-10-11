Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 11 October 2022 17:47 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,092 days on October 11, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 19 investors submitted 31 bids in the price range from 90.9249 manat or $53.4 (8.49 percent) to 95.1885 manat or $55.9 (6.8 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 93.3936 manat or $54.9 (7.5 percent), while the average weighted price – at 93.6116 manat or $55 (7.4141 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 171.1 million manat ($100.6 million), while the placement volume totaled 50 million manat ($29.4 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is October 7, 2025.

