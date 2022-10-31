Launch of open market tools discussed with commercial banks in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The launch of open market tools was discussed with commercial banks in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov's Twitter page.

"During the meeting with the heads of the banks on October 28, extensive discussions were held on presentations, which included new operation system, activation of interbank money market, launch of open market tools and permanent opportunities as well as other issues related to this," he said.

"Furthermore, withing the framework of participation in the annual meetings of the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 12-17, an exchange of opinions took place on the results of the meetings that were held in order to develop interbank ties and ensure diversification in the direction of creating correspondent accounts," Kazimov stated.