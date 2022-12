BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Half of bank cards in the Azerbaijani market falls on the share of Mastercard company, General Manager, Türkiye and Azerbaijan at Mastercard Husnu Avsar Gurdal said during a press conference in Baku on December 15, Trend reports.

According to Gurdal, in general, the issue of Mastercard bank cards is growing every year.

"We see a stable annual growth in the issue of our cards by banks," he added.